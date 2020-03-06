The Iredell County Republican Party Annual Convention will be held on Saturday, March 21 at the Iredell County Commissioner's Meeting Room at 200 S. Center St in downtown Statesville.
Delegate registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and ends at 8:55 a.m.
Precinct meetings will begin at 9 a.m. A delegate fee of $5 will be collected at the convention. This is the yearly county convention for the party.
