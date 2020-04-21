American Deli, 1036 Crossroads Dr., Statesville, 95/A
McDonald’s #27908, 107 Gateway Blvd., Mooresville, 99.50/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.
