Restaurant Inspection Scores (copy)

American Deli, 1036 Crossroads Dr., Statesville, 95/A

McDonald’s #27908, 107 Gateway Blvd., Mooresville, 99.50/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, April 5-11.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.