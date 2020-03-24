In light of the coronavirus and recommendations from state and federal officials advising social distancing, some detention centers across the state are releasing inmates either deemed to be low-risk or who have been issued small bonds.
Iredell County, however, is choosing not to adopt this policy. It is making a few alterations to the daily routine.
District Attorney Sarah Kirkman said in an email Monday morning that the county is reviewing its options.
“We are currently addressing matters on a case-by-case basis,” she stated. “While most cases in court are being postponed, we are continuing to handle necessary court functions on a limited schedule and with fewer staff members.”
Kirkman added that there have not been any offender releases based on fear of contagion as of Monday.
On Thursday, Guilford County opted to release inmates with low bonds in response to the pandemic. A spokeswoman for the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office called the move a preventive measure, the News & Record reported.
Mecklenburg and Buncombe counties made similar decisions last week as well, with the Asheville Citizen-Times reporting local judges had released 30 to 50 low-risk inmates on March 17.
Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said Wednesday that jail visitation would be limited to only noncontact attorney visits and jail ministers who have already been approved for participation in the facility’s ministry program. Campbell cited the decision as a way to reduce risk of infection for detention staff and inmates.
“Of course we’re working to minimize anyone’s chance of exposure,” Campbell said Monday morning.
He said the jail is also pre-screening incoming and outgoing inmates.
Organizations throughout the state have contacted Gov. Roy Cooper, the N.C. Department of Public Safety, N.C. Conference of District Attorneys and other law enforcement organizations urging actions to combat COVID-19 in jails and prisons. The groups are asking for measures like testing inmates for coronavirus, eliminating medical access fees and making phone/video calls, among other communications free and accessible if visitation is restricted.
A letter from the ACLU of North Carolina to Cooper called for commuting sentences for older and vulnerable inmates with compromised immune systems, along with anyone within 12 months of release from their active sentence.
The group also called for releasing inmates who are terminally ill, permanently disabled or geriatric.
“From policing, prosecution and pretrial hearings, to sentencing, confinement, and release, every aspect of the criminal legal system must come under intense scrutiny for how it responds to this national public health crisis,” Executive Director of Conservatives for Criminal Justice Reform Tarrah Callahan said in a written statement.
