The Salvation Army of Iredell County has partnered with Mike and Melissa Neader, local McDonald’s restaurant owners, to help those families who are out of work during this crisis.
The Salvation Army will set up its Mobile Emergency Food Pantry, at various McDonald’s locations, over the next three weeks. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, between 12 and 3, the organization will give and receive canned goods and dry goods at the mobile setup at or near area McDonald’s restaurants.
On Tuesday, the Mobile Food Pantry will begin at the Signal Hill McDonald’s located at 110 Signal Hill Road, across the street from Signal Hill Mall, from 12-3 p.m.
On Thursday, April 2, the pantry will set up at the Southern States McDonald’s, located at 3203 Taylorsville Highway, from 12-3 p.m.
“If you can help your neighbors, drop off canned or dry goods that we will distribute to out of work Iredell families,” the Salvation Army states in a news release. “If you are in need of these items please come by and let us help you, in the name of Jesus.”
Melissa Neader will offer updates on future locations on her morning show on WSIC. Her show airs at 8 a.m. on Thursday mornings.
Financial donations can be made to: The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 91, Statesville, NC 28687
