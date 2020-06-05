Iredell County has seen a dramatic growth in coronavirus cases, reporting 327 as of Friday afternoon, according to local officials.
There were 290 reported cases as of Thursday. Of those who tested positive, 222 are assumed or estimated to be recovered, 95 are isolated at home and four are currently hospitalized, according to the Iredell County Health Department.
Six people have died in the county from the virus.
Of those who have tested positive, 42 percent are aged 25-49. Twenty-seven percent of the positive tests are among those aged 50-64, 14 percent among those 65 and older, 11 percent among those 18 to 24 and 5 percent are among those 17 and under.
The county indicated men and women are being afflicted by the disease at equal rates.
At the state level, cases rose to positive 33,255 cases, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported.
The state has completed 482,147 tests. It also reported 966 virus-related deaths as of Friday with 717 people currently hospitalized.
Mecklenburg County still leads the state with 5,057 positive cases, and 102 people have died.
Other neighboring counties reported the following as of Friday morning:
Rowan County has 720 cases with 35 deaths, and Wilkes County reported 504 cases and six deaths. Cabarrus County has 536 cases with 23 deaths, and Catawba County reported 267 cases and seven deaths. Yadkin County has 208 cases with three deaths and Davie County has 110 cases with two deaths.
Lincoln County has 93 cases and Alexander County has 38.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.