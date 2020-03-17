Deputy Ben Hardy is gaining added responsibility, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Hardy is moving from the school resource officers position at Central and Sharon Elementary schools to his new job as a canine handler for “Tito”, according to the office. Hardy has also been given the duty of working with the mobile classroom.
He will still be visible at and around schools in Iredell County with this new assignment.
Recently the staff and students of Central Elementary School held a going away party for Hardy.
Deputy Chris Atwood, who is the current school resource officer at Coddle Creek and Lakeshore Elementary schools, will be moving to take Hardy’s position at Central and Sharon Elementary schools.
Deputy Courtney Hondlik will transition from the Road Patrol Division to become the school resource officer at Coddle Creek and Lakeshore Elementary schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.