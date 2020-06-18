North Carolina saw 1,333 additional lab-confirmed coronavirus cases as of Thursday morning. Twenty-one of those cases were in Iredell County.
Of those 491 patients in the county, 262 are assumed or estimated to be recovered and 207 are isolated at home. Fifteen people are currently hospitalized in the county and seven have died.
There are now 48,188 cases of coronavirus in North Carolina. A total of 1,175 people have died from coronavirus-related illness. As of Thursday morning, there have been 693,678 tests completed and 857 people are currently hospitalized.
In Iredell, 51 percent of the cases are among females.
Forty percent of the cases are among those 25-49, 27 percent among those 50-64, 14 percent among those 65 and older, 11 among those 18-24 and 8 among those 17 and under.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125) reporting 173 cases, which is seven additional as of Wednesday. The central (27013, 28166 and 28677) with 196, or 10 new cases, and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 122, a growth of four. The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along I-40.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg continues to lead the state with 7,804 cases and 130 deaths. Rowan has 957 cases with 38 deaths, Cabarrus has 773 cases with 25 deaths, Catawba has 485 with 10 deaths, Yadkin has 259 with four deaths, Lincoln has 164, Davie has 152 with two deaths, Alexander has 56 and Wilkes has 55 cases and six deaths.
