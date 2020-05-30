Iredell County COVID-19 cases increased by three since Friday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported in an update Saturday morning.
The Iredell County Health Department indicated there were 251 cases Friday afternoon. There are now 254 cases, the state reported Saturday. Iredell County does not update numbers on weekends.
There have been six coronavirus-related deaths reported in Iredell County.
North Carolina reported an increase of 1,185 COVID-19 cases Saturday morning with a total of 27,673 as of 11:20 a.m. Saturday. There were 26,488 cases Friday afternoon.
The statewide coronavirus-related death total is 877 as of Saturday, up from 859 Friday.
North Carolina has completed 404,157 tests by Saturday, officials reported. There are 638 people currently hospitalized in the state with COVID-19. That is a decrease from the 680 reported Friday.
The last update from Iredell County Friday broke down the cases by region as follows based on the 251 case numbers:
For Iredell County, officials break down the cases into three regions. As of Friday afternoon, the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 52 cases, the central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) has 92 and the south region (28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125) has 107. The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central.
The county health department does not release numbers for specific ZIP codes, but the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports case numbers for each.
The ZIP codes for Iredell County and case totals are as follow: in 27020, there are 32 cases and one death; 27028, 65 cases; 27055, 74 cases; 28678, one case; 28634, 16 cases; 28660, five cases; 28636, three cases; 28689, four cases; 27013, 10 cases and one death; 28166, nine cases; 28677, 60 cases and two deaths; 28625, 43 cases; 28036, 24 cases and two deaths; 28115, 60 cases and two deaths; 28117, 50 cases and one death; and 28125, three cases.
The cumulative number may differ from the county’s numbers as it has a different test confirmation process than the state. Some ZIP codes also encompass counties other than Iredell.
Among the COVID-19 cases in Iredell County, 40% are among those aged 25 to 49, 30% are among those aged 50 to 64, 17% are among those aged 65 or older, 11% are among those aged 18 to 24 and 3% are among those aged 17 and under.
Males make up 52% of cases.
Among neighboring counties, as of Saturday morning’s report, Mecklenburg leads the state with 4,028 cases. It has 88 reported deaths.
Cabarrus County has 476 cases and 21 reported deaths, though the total does not include a Virginia resident who died in the county. Rowan has 640 cases and 33 deaths.
Catawba has 199 cases and five deaths. Davie has 90 cases and two deaths. Lincoln has 67 cases. Yadkin has 166 cases and two deaths. Wilkes has 494 cases and five deaths. Alexander has 33 cases.
