Iredell Health System is easing some of the visitor restrictions that were initially put in place at the end of March to help protect the safety of patients and staff.
Effective Wednesday, Iredell Memorial Hospital will allow one designated support person to accompany patients seeking treatment or visit those admitted to the hospital. Visitors are limited to one individual per day, and must abide by the following guidelines:
» Visitation is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily (with the exception of The Birth Place).
» Visitors must be age 18 or older.
» Visitors for hospitalized patients, Imaging Services, the inpatient lab, and the Emergency Department must use the Emergency Department entrance (Entrance E). Visitors accompanying patients in Radiation Therapy, Endoscopy, and the Iredell Heart and Vascular Center should use the main entrance (Entrance A).
» All individuals must sign in before proceeding to the designated area. Registration is required each day and visitors must wear a badge while in the facility.
» All visitors must wear a mask for the duration of their visit. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own mask.
» Visitors should remain in the designated area for the duration of their visit.
» For the safety of patients and staff, permitted visitors are strongly discouraged from switching off with another individual during the duration of the patient’s stay.
» Patients in isolation, those being treated for COVID-19, or those in the Critical Care Unit may be subject to stricter visitor limitations.
» No visitors are permitted in the Skilled Nursing Facility.
» Medical Records is currently not open for visitors. All medical records requests should be completed through the Iredell Health System website at iredellhealth.org.
“We know the restrictions we have had in place during the COVID-19 crisis have been difficult for our patients and their loved ones,” John Green, president and CEO of Iredell Health System, stated in a news release. “We appreciate our community’s patience as we worked through this trying time, and ask for your ongoing support as we continue to monitor this pandemic and alter our visitation policy as necessary to protect the health of the community as needed.”
Others wishing to visit are encouraged to use phone calls and video chats to communicate with loved ones until these restrictions are relaxed further.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.