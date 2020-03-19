Iredell Health System is implementing additional visitor restrictions in an ongoing effort to protect the health and safety of patients and staff.
Effective immediately, the following restrictions are in place at Iredell Memorial Hospital:
• Patients may only have one visitor at any given time.
• Visitors must be 18 or older.
• Visitors must be immediate family.
• Visitors must be in good health with no fever, cough, or any other flu-like symptom.
• No visitors are permitted at Iredell’s Skilled Nursing Facility.
Iredell Health System has had flu precautions in place for several months, which restrict visitors under the age of 18 from coming to the hospital and Skilled Nursing Facility unless seeking medical treatment. The Health System expanded visitor restrictions last week to immediate family only.
“This is a rapidly evolving situation and we are continuously monitoring the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control in an effort to make sure we are doing all we can to ensure the health and wellbeing of our community,” said John Green, President and CEO of Iredell Health System. “Anyone who needs to visit the hospital should limit the amount of time spent in our facilities and visit only if necessary.”
Staff will continue to work with extended families that have special circumstances on a case-by-case basis. Others who wish to visit and are not immediate family are encouraged to use phone calls and video chats on personal phones or mobile devices to communicate with loved ones while the restrictions are in place.
The Health System is also closely reviewing all surgeries and other outpatient procedures on a case-by-case basis to determine if each is time-sensitive or can be rescheduled for a later date.
