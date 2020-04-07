Iredell Health System has named Joseph Mazzola, DO, MBA, CPE, as vice president of medical affairs. He is the first in the role.
Mazzola previously worked as the chief medical officer at Osceola Regional Medical in Kissimmee, Florida.
At Osceola, he oversaw the improvement of operating room physician turnaround time, among other operation improvements, according to a news release from the Iredell Health System.
Mazzola was senior vice president and chief medical officer for Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, where he oversaw physician quality and patient safety programs and helped implement initiatives that decreased sepsis mortality across the health-care system, according to a release.
Mazzola earned a Bachelor of Science from Georgia State University, an MBA from Fayetteville State University and a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from the Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine.
He completed his Family Medicine Residency at The Medical Center in Columbus, Georgia, and is board-certified in Family Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine.
