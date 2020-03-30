Iredell Health System announced today that it has increased its visitor restrictions at Iredell Memorial Hospital and all of its facilities, effective as of 5 p.m. today.
The restrictions are part of the Health System’s efforts to ensure the safety of staff and patients, a news release states. Exceptions will be allowed, as they were with recent restrictions to the Emergency Department, for end-of-life situations, patients who are minors, and patients requiring mobility, decision-making or communication assistance.
The decision to expand visitor restrictions is consistent with other regional healthcare organizations and comes after Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement of a statewide stay-at-home order that also goes into effect today.
The Health System announced Friday that it would no longer permit visitors in the hospital’s Emergency Department, with the same exceptions.
Others who wish to visit are encouraged to use phone calls and video chats on personal phones or mobile devices to communicate with loved ones while the restrictions are in place.
For more information on COVID-19, visit cdc.gov/COVID19.
