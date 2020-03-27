As of 3 p.m. today, Iredell Memorial Hospital is restricting all visitors to its Emergency Department.
The change is yet another precaution the hospital is taking to further protect staff and patients during the evolving COVID-19 crisis.
Visitors accompanying patients to the Emergency Department will be asked to leave their name and phone number with staff so they can be contacted if needed. Limited seating is available in the waiting room, and chairs have been set up to promote social distancing.
Should the waiting room be full, visitors will be asked to wait outside the building.
Exceptions to the no visitor policy will be made under the following circumstances, the hospital states:
» Patients who are minors (under the age of 18);
» Patients needing help with communication, decision making or mobility;
»Patients at the end of life.
“Our top priority is to keep everyone safe,” said Rhonda Ruppe, director of the Emergency Department. “We understand this will be difficult for our patients and their loved ones, but we believe this is a necessary step to promote the safety of our patients and staff. We all need to work together to help limit the spread of the virus.”
Visitors are encouraged to remain closely connected to their loved ones through virtual means, including Skype, FaceTime or phone.
