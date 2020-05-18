Iredell Physician Network practices are welcoming patients to a new normal, implementing enhanced safety protocols that are designed to offer patients quality of care while also providing peace of mind.
With continued diligence in cleaning practices, Iredell Physician Network clinics have developed new procedures and practices that will keep patients and staff safe as in-person visits increase.
At each practice, patients will notice the following:
» Patients are asked to wear a mask or face covering. Remember, wearing a face mask protects those around you and those with whom you interact.
» Only one patient is allowed to check-in/check-out at a time.
» Each patient will have their temperature taken upon arrival.
» Placards have been placed six feet apart on office floors to help promote social distancing while waiting in line.
» Waiting rooms have been rearranged to promote social distancing. If no seating is available in socially distanced waiting areas, patients will be asked to wait in their vehicles.
» Patients can opt to wait in their vehicles until a medical office assistant is ready to escort them to a room.
» All reading materials have been removed from waiting and exam rooms.
» Office personnel will continue to ask visitors to remain at home or stay in their vehicles.
» Virtual (telehealth) visits will remain an option for patients who wish to receive care remotely, as able and as appropriate.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, many medical practices significantly changed their operations — some temporarily closed, others reduced hours and some saw patients only for urgent needs.
Iredell Physician Network practices are utilizing various means for virtual visits, offering car-side appointments and creating specific, separate times for well patients and sick patients to be seen were among a few of the changes made to limit the spread of coronavirus.
As the state eases into its new sense of normalcy, Iredell practices will continue to meet the healthcare needs of the community while taking necessary precautions to ensure the safety and well-being of all who enter our facilities.
