The Iredell Physician Network, a part of Iredell Health System, will offer COVID-19 testing to members of the general public starting this week.
Testing will be available at the following locations at the times and dates listed below:
» Mooresville — Friday from 2-4 p.m. at the Iredell Specialty Center located at 544 Brawley School Road, Suite C.
» Statesville — June 30 from 5-7 p.m. in the parking lot of Iredell NeuroSpine Center located at 766 Hartness Road (use the Bryant Street entrance).
Appointments are not required. Individuals coming for testing should pull up to the designated testing area and remain in their vehicles.
Testing is open to anyone, including those who have no symptoms. Participants will be contacted by phone with their test results.
While there is no charge for the test, individuals with insurance should bring their insurance card with them to be tested. Testing is available while supplies last.
