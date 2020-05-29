Iredell Psychiatry, a practice within Iredell Health System’s Iredell Physician Network, will become a Federally Qualified Health Center effective June 1, thanks to a new partnership with Kintegra Health.
Iredell Psychiatry provides behavioral health, counseling and psychiatric services designed to help individuals develop the necessary skills to overcome life’s challenges and create healthier lifestyle patterns.
The practice’s collaboration with Kintegra, an existing FQHC, will enhance clinical infrastructure and, in turn, increase access to care for patients in need of behavioral health and psychiatric care in Iredell County.
The integration will continue to ensure the successful delivery of quality behavioral health services, and supports both organizations’ intent to expand access to care in Iredell County. Kintegra’s administrative and operational support will include patient care, enabling and operational supportive services, electronic health record and patient billing integration. Iredell Psychiatry will continue to operate with existing staff, providers and leadership at the practice.
“The integration of Iredell Health’s clinical operations at Iredell Psychiatry with Kintegra Health will ultimately allow the practice to better serve and meet the comprehensive mental health needs in our community through the efficiencies gained by operating under the FQHC model, said Harold Brown, Vice President of the Iredell Physician Network. “Both Iredell Health System and Kintegra Health have a history of providing best- and evidence-based practices within their respective clinical programs and operations. We are very excited to partner with Kintegra and look forward to new opportunities to enhance the physical and mental health for patients in need of these vital services in our community.”
Robert Spencer, CEO of Kintegra Health, added: “We are fortunate to have this relationship with IHS and look forward to building on the strengths of our organizations to continue to increase access to care in Iredell County.”
