The number of coronavirus cases in Iredell County climbed to 277 on Tuesday, the Iredell County Health Department reported.
Among those who have tested positive as of Monday afternoon, 179 are assumed or estimated to be recovered, 86 are isolated at home and six are currently hospitalized.
Six people have died in the county.
In Iredell County, 41 percent of the cases are among those 25-49, 29 percent among those 50-64, 15 percent among those 65 and older, 11 percent among those 18-24 and 4 percent among those 0-17.
Fifty-one percent of the cases in the county are among males.
For Iredell County, officials break down the cases into three regions. As of Tuesday afternoon, the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 53 cases, the central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) has 102 and the south region (28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125) has 122. The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting an increase of 626 cases statewide since Monday morning.
North Carolina officials reported 29,889 cases Tuesday morning, an increase from Monday’s 29,263 lab-confirmed cases.
Of those, 716 people are currently hospitalized. The state reports 434,921 tests complete as of Tuesday morning.
Among neighboring counties as of Tuesday morning, Mecklenburg has the highest number of cases with 4,519 and 95 deaths.
Rowan County reported 675 cases with 35 deaths and Wilkes County has 500 cases with six deaths. Cabarrus has 498 cases with 21 deaths and Catawba is reporting 229 cases with six deaths. Yadkin County has 181 cases with three deaths and Davie County has 105 cases and two deaths.
Lincoln County has 72 cases and Alexander County is reporting 38.
