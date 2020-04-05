Iredell residents’ lifestyles change as pandemic restrictions intensify

From school children to seniors and teachers to bartenders, the coronavirus pandemic is affecting everyone in Iredell County.
With many out of work or school and unable to gather as a community, people are adjusting to this new reality as everyone cooperates to reduce the spread of COVID-19, helping each other when needed.
Statesville Housing Authority Executive Director Darbah Skaf said the organization was making sure to provide for landlords and residents. SHA will continue to pay landlords in the trying times. She encourages any SHA residents whose employment has been affected by the coronavirus to officially change their income level with the authority.
“Our business is such a person-to-person business, so it’s difficult to communicate effectively,” Skaf said.
Some residents are elderly and don’t have internet. Skaf said the office was closed to the public, but employees were still available by phone for assistance. An emergency maintenance line has been created as well.
Skaf said the biggest challenge was getting accurate information to residents and changing habits to conform with government orders and recommendations.
“Most of our residents have relationships with each other,” Skaf said. “The challenge is educating them and getting them out of the habit of visiting their friends and family.”
SHA Residence Council President Lashonda Lawrence said the council postponed an event planned for June. However, council members remain available to hear the needs and concerns of residents in the hard times.
As a teacher assistant at Pressly Alternative School, Lawrence is adjusting to working from home, interacting with students online.
With limited access to SHA employees, residents looking for jobs and needing assistance have new challenges. Lawrence said some residents used SHA resources for internet access.
With four children, three of which are in Iredell-Statesville Schools, Lawrence is also having to balance work and caring for children at the same time.
“I-SS is doing an amazing job making sure students are being fed,” Lawrence said.
Lawrence said she wished people would take the pandemic and experts’ guidance more seriously and stay home.
Jim Kiger, museum director at Richard’s Coffee Shop, echoed that sentiment. The gathering spot for local veterans closed recently to protect customers from the coronavirus.
Closing is “necessary for the overall health of the clientele, but it’s tragic at the same time. It (Richard’s) is the lifeblood of the veterans in our area,” Kiger said.
Kiger said with a clientele of such varied ages, it was imperative to keep older veterans who served in World War II as safe as possible.
The community of veterans has created a system where they will check up on each other and make sure everyone is provided for. Kiger said they want to assist veterans in need, but they have to know there is a need.
Kiger continues to pick up objects for the coffee shop’s collection. He said he also goes into the shop alone. He’s also taking advantage of the stay at home order to spend time with his wife.
Logan’s Roadhouse bartender Hannah Speece said she was also enjoying the required free time, reaching out to family, working out and strengthening her relationship with God.
Logan’s was only able to keep about 10 people during the restricted operation ordered by Gov. Roy Cooper. Speece said parents were given priority, which made sense to her. She had been expecting the restriction to restaurants’ operations as local news on the coronavirus became more dire.
Unfortunately, though requirements to receive unemployment assistance have changed in response to the pandemic, Speece has struggled to apply. With the high volume of people suddenly without jobs because of the coronavirus, the website has crashed repeatedly, and she said she has had long waits on the phone. Speece has been trying to apply for unemployment since Monday.
Speece said the increase of cases of coronavirus in North Carolina, along with the restrictions to try and prevent the spread scared her, but she thought the restrictions were necessary.
While she was told she had a job waiting for her when restaurants are allowed to open dining rooms again, Speece said she was using this time to consider what her purpose in life was. She wants something more dependable and fulfilling.
“The idea of staying at home drove me crazy,” Speece said. “I’m trying to use God to calm myself.”
While Speece has always read devotions, she said she was using the time to feed her faith. She has called knowledgeable family members for spiritual guidance and studied scripture more.
My relationship with God has “given me peace, knowing that it’s out of my hands. It’s in God’s hands. Everything is going to be better after this.”
