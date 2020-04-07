In response to growing concerns over the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Iredell Water Corp. is announcing new measures to provide additional financial relief for its water customers.
Effective immediately, the Iredell Water Corp. will not disconnect any residential water service due to non-payment.
The Iredell Water Corp. will also waive late fees and interest on accounts allowing those experiencing financial difficulty more time to make payments.
The Iredell Water Corp. will continue to read water meters and send bills for water usage as usual. Customers are advised to adhere to established payment schedules to avoid large account balances.
This measure does not waive the required payment of any water utility. Customers experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 may request payment plan options by contacting the company’s staff during normal business hours.
The lobby will remain closed to the public until further notice, but the company is still open for business.
Customer service and billing specialists are still available and can be reached by calling the office at 704-876-0672 during normal business hours.
Customers can also:
Pay by mail at P.O. Box 711, Statesville, NC 28687 (include bill stub and write account number on check)
Pay by bank draft in which the automatic bill payment is made each month (no additional fees for this service). Download the form from the Iredell Water Corp. website. Complete the form, sign, and mail form along with a voided check to the office. The form is located at https://iredellwater.com/documents/
Bank bill-pay service: Use your financial institutions bill payment service; contact financial institution for more details. Allow three to five business days for Iredell Water to receive the payment.
Pay online: Follow the green Bill Pay buttons at www.iredellwater.com . Register or login then select ‘Pay Bill’ from the side menu. This option is available 24 hours a day.
Pay by phone: Pay your bill over the phone at 877-215-5352. You must have your account number to use this service. This service is available 24 hours a day. (Accounts with multiple service locations cannot use this service at this time)
24-hour drop box: Pay your bill by dropping off your payment along with bill stub in the drop box located beside the drive-thru at the office at 571 Jennings Road, Statesville. This option is available 24 hours a day.
