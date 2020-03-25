The Iredell Water Corp. implemented a series of changes to its operations this week in an effort to encourage social distancing and help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The changes took place beginning Monday and continue through the end of March.
The Iredell Water Corp. will no longer allow walk-in traffic for payments, billing inquiries, or visits by vendors. Customers are encouraged to use other bill payment methods during this time, including setting up bank draft, paying online, by phone, by mail, your bank’s bill-pay service or using the drop box located beside the drive-thru window, a news release stated.
The drive-thru window remains open.
Iredell Water will continue daily operations, ensuring the continuous delivery of water services for its members, the release stated. Utility crews will remain ready to respond to any water emergencies in its service area 24 hours a day.
During normal business hours, Iredell Water customer service staff can be reached via phone or email for any billing inquiries. It asks customers to allow for additional response time through the duration of this incident. Customer service staff can be reached by email at billing@iredellwater.com or you may call 704-876-0672.
If there is a water emergency such as reporting low water pressure, a water main leak, or a water quality issue, call 704-876-0673. Normal operating hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Customers who need to set up a service for a new account may email the required application and any additional required information. Customers who do not have access to email may call the office to set up an appointment. Information and forms for new accounts can be located at https://www.iredellwater.com/initiate-services. Appointments will be limited to one customer at a time in the office. Customers requesting to have their utilities disconnected or transferred also may make these requests via email or by phone. Payment of deposit or fees for these services may be made at the drive thru, by phone, or by appointment.
“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and we appreciate your patience during this time as we are working for our community to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” the release stated.
To sign up for alerts on future updates, visit www.iredellwater.com.
Below are more details on options for bill payment that customers may use during this time:
» Pay by mail: Send to P.O Box 711, Statesville, NC 28687, including bill stub and writing your account number on your check.
» Automatic bank draft: The bank draft option offers automatic bill payment each month. There are no additional fees for this service. The form is located at https://iredellwater.com/documents/431/BANK_DRAFT_AUTHORIZATION_ AGREEMENT.pdf
» Pay online: Follow the green “Bill Pay” buttons at www.iredellwater.com or click Pay My Bill now.
» Pay by phone: 1-877-215-5352. One must have an account number to use this service, which is available 24 hours a day.
» 24-hour drop box: 571 Jennings Road, Statesville. This option is available 24 hours a day.
» Bank Bill-Pay service: Contact your own financial institution for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.