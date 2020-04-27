I have been promoting the Iredell County Public Library’s online resources over the past few weeks. Through our online resources we are still able to provide library patrons with information, entertainment, and library services. The need for our online resources greatly increased once we were forced to close the library due to the coronavirus.
I always say the most important card in your wallet is your library card. The card is free and has a zero-interest rate. You can’t use your library card to make purchases or order off of Amazon, but you can check out books and audios and download E-books for free. Plus, your card gives you free access to a large number of online databases, resources and websites that you would normally have to purchase a subscription to access.
To use these online pay sites and databases you just need to visit the library’s webpage at www.iredell.lib.nc.us and log into your account by putting in your library card number off the back of your card and your pin number, which is automatically set to be the last four digits of your phone number.
You need a library card to use most of our online resources and, unfortunately, we cannot make out new library cards during this health crisis since you actually have to visit the library, provide a legal
ID and sign the library card application in the presence of a staff member. I know what many of you are saying, “Well, that’s just great. The one time I am forced to stay home and actually have time to do research online and I can’t because I don’t already have a library card”.
To help those who do not have a card with us, the Iredell County Public Library has begun issuing temporary digital cards upon request. These cards will be for usage of our digital resources only so you cannot reserve or check out a book with your temporary digital card. The cards are being issued online as a limited account with a six-month expiration date. The cards will no longer work after six months and patrons will need to come in and present an ID to update their information and receive a regular physical library card at that time.
To obtain a free “digital” library card, just call the library at 704-878-3090 and select or enter option 2. This will take you to the circulation department, where the digital library cards will be created.
You can get a digital card provided you do not already have a library card. These are digital cards only. You will not receive a card in the mail nor can you stop by the library to pick up a card. The library staff will contact the patron via E-mail or telephone to provide them with their digital library card and pin numbers.
If you are a parent, please remember that the Iredell County Public Library participates in a “StudentAccess” system that allows students in Iredell County to use their student ID number (the same as their lunch card number) as their Iredell County Public Library card number.
StudentAccess allows students at Iredell-Statesville Schools, Mooresville Graded Schools, American Renaissance School, Iredell Charter Academy, Langtree Charter Academy, Pine Lake Prep and Success Institute schools to use the county library’s resources with their student ID number serving as their library card number. Their pin number is set to be the last four digits of their ID number.
Under normal operating conditions, a student’s ID card number will allow them to check out up to 25 print or audio items without any fines or fees being applied. The student is responsible for damaged or lost items. As for now, students can still use their student ID card to go online and put books on hold which they can pick up between 3 and 5 p.m.
Students can also use their student ID card number to check out and access our digital collection of databases, E-books, E-audiobooks, and digital magazines. Adults who have a regular library card can also access our online resources or put books on hold to pick up between 3 and 5 p.m.
Remember that the library has self-checkout and that all materials are to be returned through the library’s book drop.
If you have a regular library card and it has expired, you can renew your card by phone by calling 704-878-3090 and selecting or entering option 2. Remember that cards are not blocked due to overdue fines until the amount reaches $20. The Iredell County Public Library wants all county residents and Iredell County employees to have a library card and allow us to serve you.
