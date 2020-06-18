K&W Cafeterias Inc. and AK-RA are working together to sponsor the Summer Feeding Service Program (SFSP) in multiple K&W locations throughout North Carolina.
“What better way to use our kitchens and resources during this time,” Dax Allred, president of K&W Cafeterias, stated in a news release. “We are honored to help provide kids in need of a hot and nutritious meal.”
SFSP is a federally funded, state-administered program that ensures children and teens have access to nutritious meals and snacks when school is not in session. More information about SFSP can be found at https://www.fns.usda.gov/sfsp/.
K&W Cafeterias and AK-RA are providing meals, which change daily, at the three area locations in Winston-Salem and the locations in Burlington, Concord, Salisbury and Statesville from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Saturday. K&W and AK-RA are providing meals at the two Greensboro locations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Since 1937, K&W Cafeterias has been a family-owned and operated business headquartered in Winston-Salem. The company has 24 locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. For locations, visit kwcafeterias.com.
