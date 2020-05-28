A smile that would light the room and a heart to match — that describes Juanita Davis.
Juanita filled the role of society editor for 45 years and during that time, she didn’t make it look like work, but more like a pleasure as she served the community by keeping it informed.
Davis died on May 19 and she was mourned in a public service on Tuesday.
From engagements to weddings and anniversaries, new babies, birthdays, family reunions, meetings of all kinds to special features, Juanita tackled each with zest and enthusiasm. She enjoyed meeting and talking with people, as was evident when a friend dropped by or someone wanted to talk with her about a story. She greeted each with her signature, beautiful smile and friendly demeanor.
In fact, if one didn’t know she was talking with a customer or stranger, one would guess they were all her friends in how she treated each.
This was likewise noted by Juanita’s friend and co-worker Donna McConnell as she shared that Juanita was “one of the kindest ladies I have known. I don’t think Juanita ever met a stranger. Back in the day of the original ‘Tribune Family,’ Juanita in some way or another looked after all of us. There will never be another for sure.”
Juanita was known by many and would make her rounds around town to gather her news. Many times, folks would drop by and leave her notes on items they wanted in the paper. Whether it was a long story or a short tidbit, each item received its due recognition and careful attention.
Nick Carrington, who was a longtime friend and colleague, said that “Juanita was a member of the journalistic team that won many press awards. She wrote about births, engagements, weddings, and anniversaries in very detailed picture and print. She made the reader feel that they were present for the event. She supported many community events, especially the Working Fingers Festival. Her writing was the key to community readership and demand for the paper.”
Dale Gowing, former editor of the Mooresville Tribune, echoed that about Juanita’s work ethic and care to details when he said that “during the golden years of newspapering when the ‘society pages’ were among the most-read features, Juanita ruled the roost in Mooresville. She knew everybody and everybody knew her … and people were eager to share their lives with her and, by extension, with her readers.”
Juanita reached out to all ages, helping and mentoring them during her years at the Tribune. One such person that worked at the local paper during her high school years was Leigh Lowder Whitfield, who shared that she “had the honor and privilege of working at The Mooresville Tribune with the beautiful and legendary reporter, Mrs. Juanita Davis. I absolutely loved being around her with her infectious smile, calm demeanor and always grace under pressure. Always so poised and professional, she was, at the time, a leader in the male-dominated world of journalism.
Whitfield noted that she “learned so much during my teenage years working at the Tribune, and Juanita was one of my valued mentors professionally and personally. I treasure my wedding article feature from 1990 as well as my mother’s from 1959; Juanita wrote both! How special and memorable a legacy left by reporter and friend Juanita Davis!”
Juanita was an active member of First Baptist Church and loved being a part of the senior citizens group and other ministries of the church.
Eddie Hicks, minister of music, shared that “Juanita was always smiling. She loved singing in our senior adult choir here at First Baptist. She always enjoyed the Christian fellowship and showed care and compassion.”
Juanita had multiple nicknames, including Mimi to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Queen of the Tribune which was bestowed on her at work and as Gowing noted “her nickname of Queen of the Tribune was well earned.”
In sharing memories about Juanita, Carrington referred to her as, “Juanita, aka Skeeter Davis,” which he said he believed that Len Sullivan, former co-owner of the Tribune and editor for many years, nicknamed her Skeeter Davis after a country music celebrity.”
As Carrington shared, “Juanita Davis was a beautiful Christian lady, and working with Juanita and her positive attitude for over 20 years motivated all of us to enjoy our time together.”
Whether it was at work, at church or around town, Juanita had another name — and that was friend, and many were blessed to call her by that name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.