In just four days, thanks to a little friendly competition, students at Lakeshore Elementary turned a penny war into a nearly $1,900 donation to United Way of Iredell County.
The schoolwide competition involved assigning points to coins, with pennies at the top of the scale. At the end of the war, the fifth-graders emerged as the top fundraisers, and as a result earned a pizza party, said teacher Traci Jones.
United Way’s Sara Lewis met with five members of the fifth-grade Random Acts of Kindness Club Monday to pick up the checks and to thank the students for their hard work.
“Great job, guys,” she said. “Thank you for doing this.”
When asked if they knew what their hard work meant, one student said food. Lewis told them their donation does help provide food through some of the United Way agencies.
Jones said converting the pennies into an easier form of currency for the United Way — checks — involved about three-and-a-half hours of time at a coin machine. And, in some cases, that proved to be tough.
“We broke the coin machine at the credit union,” she said.
Jones explained that the fundraiser was about more than just collecting pennies. During the penny war, the donations were collected in the cafeteria and the older kids pitched in to help the younger kids. They also learned responsibility and how they can make a difference in their community.
“I am very proud of them,” she said.
