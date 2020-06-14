Saturday’s clear skies and temperatures in the low 80s provided a beautiful day for Langtree Charter Academy’s 94 graduates to receive their diplomas.
The commencement ceremony was unlike anything before in the school’s history. It involved social distancing, Zoom and face masks.
“As your senior year has been different than any senior year in recent history, you have already triumphed over adversity,” said Principal Shane Lis.
The graduation took place on the football field and some seniors and their families decorated their vehicles to attend.
Despite a couple of technical problems with the Zoom broadcasting, the virtual commencement was still a great success. Approximately 150 friends and family members who were unable to attend the ceremony were able to do so virtually.
The Class of 2020 is the largest graduating class in the school’s history. It is also the first class to have a valedictorian, Jordan Wyke.
The ceremony began with a video message from Nick Vujicic, an Australian motivational speaker born without arms or legs. He said that fear is the greatest obstacle to achieving greatness. He added that accepting yourself despite any broken pieces or challenges will let you achieve great things.
Then, several student speakers offered advice to the graduates. Much of it centered on current events surrounding COVID-19, overcoming challenges with virtual education and protests over the death of George Floyd and the lack of racial justice.
“We did not let these current situations let our hard work go unnoticed,” Wyke said. “Graduation is the next step to look ahead and move forward in life.”
After hearing from the student speakers, Deyonta Thacker, the dean of the Upper School, invited the graduates to receive their diplomas. With “Pomp and Circumstance” playing, each graduate walked onstage to receive their diploma.
Upon presenting the diplomas, Lis offered one final word of advice that emphasized the Class of 2020’s perseverance and strength.
“The way we overcome the challenges you face says more about the content of your character than the challenges themselves,” he said.
The ceremony concluded with the graduates removing their tassels while “Celebration” played in the background.
