Students in Raeane McCulloh and Lauren Lowry’s seventh-grade English language arts class at Langtree Charter Academy created blessing bags to help the homeless. This is the culminating project related to their book study on “Maniac Magee”. “Maniac Magee” is a novel written by American author Jerry Spinelli and published in 1990. Exploring themes of racism and inequality, it follows the story of an orphan boy looking for a home in the fictional town of Two Mills.
