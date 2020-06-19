Confederate Soldier Monument needs to go
It has been disappointing to read the excuses that some Statesville city officials are using in order to keep the Confederate Soldier Monument on display in front of the old Iredell County Courthouse. Disappointing is not a strong enough word. I should say shocking and disgusting. Their argument to “preserve history” appears to be overshadowed by their need to preserve a culture of covert racism, and a narcissistic wound that some will not allow to heal.
Throughout this debate about removing the monument, there has been a great silence from the citizens of Iredell County. People who might speak up and suggest that city leaders embrace the pain, suffering, and injustice that black Americans have endured for far too long, are now as silent as my generation of white children who were conditioned to “stay in our places” anytime we noticed black children having to drink out of fountains different from us, or going to schools different from us. We weren’t supposed to notice that black people were being scapegoated and treated as inferior to us. As immoral as it was, that was the “normal” culture in Statesville and other southern cities in the 1950s and into the 60s. That is not the “normal” culture in America now. It is not normal, healthy, moral, or lawful for elected officials to disrespect the rights of black Americans, and all Americans, by keeping a monument on display that honors the soldiers of the Confederacy. These soldiers who fought against the US to preserve a southern culture that enslaved black people do not deserve honor, they deserve pity. Governor Cooper is on the right path and his efforts deserve to be supported.
I love North Carolina and appreciate the struggles that my ancestors encountered while helping to build this part of the state; but I am enlightened enough to recognize how their delusional southern culture perpetrated cruelty they could not recognize, and still exists in some places today. I grew up in a rural part of the county that had been cared for by my ancestors for two centuries, with each generation serving in different wars to protect their land. The Civil War, the American Revolution, and the French & Indian War before that. My earliest ancestor to settle here was Andrew Morrison from Scotland. He had the original land grant in 1752. At that time it was part of Rowan County, then later changed to Iredell after the Revolution to honor a war hero, James Iredell. I was born on that original Morrison Place during WWII, and as a child I played in the same yard that had witnessed the last death of a Confederate soldier in North Carolina the century before, and along the creek where slave cabins still remained near the old mill from the century before that. At the time of the Civil War it was owned by my great-great grandfather Major John Morrison. My father’s Murdock family also has strong roots in Iredell County and dates back to a colonial land grant in 1764. I am proud to have grown up in Iredell County; but, I am not proud that my ancestors were drawn into a culture of cruelty that enslaved black people. Nor am I proud that my home state and county helped perpetrate oppression to black Americans for a century after the war. There is still a need for education and awareness in Iredell County if this wound is ever going to heal. A good step forward would be to remove that rebel soldier in front of the court house who appears to honor our dark past. Maybe it could be replaced with a Cherokee family to remind us of the people who cared for our land before the British took it from them.
There should be no place in Statesville or Iredell County government for elected leaders who want to continue to display Confederate monuments. The soldiers who fought for the Confederacy were not heroes in the moral sense of the word, they were “tragic heroes”. They were courageous and believed they were fighting for the noble cause of protecting their homeland, but they had been misled. Their “cause” was not heroic, it was an error in judgment. Their tragic stories of sacrifice must be preserved by history as a reminder to all people NOT to “stay in their place”, that place of blind obedience to immoral authority, but to stand up against injustice.
Please join others across our country who are embracing the pain, suffering, and injustice that black Americans have endured. Please speak up against racism and demand that Iredell County ban the public display of Confederate flags and Confederate monuments, including the KKK since it is a hate group. Iredell County can help NC become a model for other southern states who are also struggling with their wounds. This is not a time to be silent.
Joyce Murdock Feilke
Troutman
