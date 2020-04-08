Nobody would have ever believed just two months ago that our lives were about to change in a very big and drastic way. I examine my own situation and still wake up each morning not believing what may be ahead of me before the day ends. Toilet paper has become like gold and distancing ourselves from others has become an important standard rule to live by each day.
I am sharing my own thoughts about how I am trying to handle stress from a health standpoint. I hope that these thoughts will benefit anyone who needs encouragement about walking or running programs.
Until American life changed in early March, I had three marathon races scheduled over the next five weeks. Preparing to run those 26-mile races was consuming a big part of my time and energy but that all came crashing down on me when everything was immediately canceled or postponed until later this year. It would be very easy to get depressed and withdraw from everything and become like a hermit — ignoring important health issues which would come back to haunt me later in life — if left unchecked.
Instead, I decided to continue with a self-initiated cardio program each day to try and maintain my health and not to increase my stress levels.
Walking is a very good cardio exercise, in my opinion. Although I usually run for exercise, I realize that any type of movement helps to burn calories and usually produces a positive mental feeling at the end of the workout. Since the overwhelming majority of adults prefer walking over running, I will share my thoughts about that activity.
It is very simple to begin the program, but it is wise to plan ahead for what is needed. In my opinion, I would make sure that I have a very good pair of walking shoes and good moisture-repellent socks to wear. If my feet had blister issues, I would make sure I treated them with the appropriate ointments before starting out to walk. Trimming the toenails is also highly recommended.
Since the weather will be getting warmer, it will be important to wear clothing that doesn’t soak up and retain moisture from sweating while walking. Light colored shirts and head gear will also help with the heat reduction on the body. Knowing that we must socially distance ourselves from others, I would prefer to have another walker if I am outdoors to accompany me at a recommended distance from each other.
Even at 6 or 7 feet apart, we could still carry on a conversation. However, it is very important to avoid crowds. Sunglasses would be a definite requirement for me on sunny days in order to protect my eyes. A small hand towel which can be carried or tucked into my pants would also be very helpful to wipe away sweat as I walk.
Sunscreen applied on my face, neck, arms, and legs would also be a protection against the harmful sun rays during the day — especially from 10 in the morning until after 4 in the afternoon. I always carry water with me when it is warm weather to keep hydrated.
It is very important to consider safety issues as I plan my walk. I need to know the route that I am taking beforehand and carry a cellphone with me if possible. If walking on roads, I try and use the back streets which are prone to less traffic and always walk facing the traffic and, in my case, without earphones.
I would also carry a wristband of pepper spray to keep any unexpected wild creatures from interfering with my walk and posing a danger to me. The type of terrain I walk on is very important. I need to know what is under my feet in order not to step in a hole and turn my ankle — or worse. If walking in certain wooded areas on gravel or dirt surfaces, I am always alert to looking down and making sure that creepy creatures aren’t lurking underneath my feet to cause potential harm from bites. I have purchased an identification tag which fits under the shoe laces. This has my name, emergency contact information, and phone numbers to call in the event of danger.
Knowing the distance I want to travel each outing is actually a motivating idea. Whether it is a half-mile or several miles, I have a goal to try and accomplish this goal for the day. As this becomes a regular part of my daily exercise, I would increase mileage from my first cardio outings. I can track my progress by either a cellphone device or pedometer attached to my belt or waistband.
Therefore I can keep up with my progress from day to day.
Yes, there are many things to consider when planning a healthy walk and proper preparation could save having unexpected consequences along the way. In these very challenging and stressful times, I would encourage many people to set aside a portion of their day and get outside in the fresh air. Starting or continuing a cardio walking program will help to promote a healthy lifestyle. Your body will thank you for it.
Joe Sinclair
Statesville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.