History will offer true review of Trump’s actions
On Friday 4/17, I read a letter to the editor by Mr. Paul Isenhour. With the exception of Mr. Isenhour’s warnings about China, and to wash your hands thoroughly and often, Mr. Isenhour needs to check the facts. Trump said on Feb 28 at a rally in South Carolina: “Now Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus”. Nothing was said about the media in that section of his “speech.” On Feb. 28, there were 64 confirmed cases in the USA. Trump did not ban flights from China. The airlines stopped service themselves. Americans could travel freely to and from infected countries until Feb 29. On Jan 24, the CDC confirmed two cases of COVID-19, a week before any travel restrictions were put in place by the government. Alex Azar, Secretary of HHS, on Jan 31, declared a public health crisis and announced travel restrictions regarding China. Not Trump. There was no pushback from anyone against Trump regarding the restrictions; it was the uniform recommendation from experts employed by the HHS. No names were called.
Mr. Isenhour is right, history will provide context for the actions of this administration. Just like Neville Chamberlain’s appeasement of Hitler, Trump will be a total failure. Trump is the most useless president we’ve ever had (and I am counting Harrison). Trump is putting money before human lives, and like Jesus in the temple, we need to flip some tables and kick him out.
Christine Anderson
Statesville
