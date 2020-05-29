Group stands up to acts of hatred, racism
The Statesville Human Relations Commission was reorganized in 2016 to provide the community with a resource and vehicle to stand up against acts of hatred and racism as well as fair housing violations. Recent events compel this commission to let the citizens of Statesville know that we will continue to promote tolerance and inclusion. As members, we are committed to modeling kindness and open-mindedness through our language and lives.
We share the outrage felt by the citizens of Georgia who have suffered a horrific loss. Let us all work together to insure this type of event never happens here.
We are fortunate that the Statesville Police Department shares core values of tolerance and inclusion. We are grateful that Statesville police Chief David Addison has made it a priority for his officers to become members OF a community, not just the enforcing arm FOR a community.
Should you require the assistance of the Statesville Human Relations Commission, please email us at statesvillehrc@gmail.com
Terri Masiello, Chairperson,
Statesville Human Relations Commission
Scientists aren’t lying about COVID-19
Imagine a world where bloodletting using leeches was the primary treatment for any disease; or where nobody adopted insulin as a treatment for diabetes, instead choosing to just believe in the starvation treatment of previous days. In both of these cases, we previously didn’t understand the disease at hand, and slowly adopted new treatments to help us fight them.
Recently, I’ve seen Facebook posts of people completely bashing the CDC and WHO’s advice of wearing masks, and misrepresenting statistics about COVID-19. Specifically, I hear constant mention of the word “sheeple” in regards to wearing a mask, or observing social distancing. As somebody who has had to change their opinion multiple times in his life, I find it deeply disturbing that people will not even consider the advice of groups of scientists.
In the past, yes, it was recommended that people not buy masks so that they can go to front-line medical workers, but now, that advice has changed. The truth is, scientists are still learning about this virus, just like how in the past, we learned about how to treat diabetes.
People continually say that “the coronavirus is not as serious as the flu, there aren’t as many cases.” To this I ask you, do people social distance, stay inside, and wear masks during a flu season? Perhaps this advice has helped prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and the number of new cases could be on a downward trend because some people decided to listen to the latest advice of researchers who are trying to keep people from dying.
If you could reduce your chances of getting COVID-19 and potentially giving it to others by even a small percentage, would you? Do you care about others enough to do something as simple as wearing a face covering, or staying a few feet away from others? Or do you want to choose to believe that everything about this virus is a hoax, and risk dying or passing it to your family?
I don’t know about you, Statesville, but I would do anything to keep others from hurting.
Michael York
Statesville
Where is the president?
We are on the edge of reaching 100,000 deaths from the COVID-19 plague and our president has gone golfing and without a mention of the loss of so many. Not even a tweet. All of these deaths mean nothing to him. The thing is what would you expect, he would throw his whole family under the bus if it would help him get reelected and it was the last resort.
Jack Straw
Mooresville
