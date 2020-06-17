The most effective deterrent to crime and sin is righteousness and some form of punishment.
When God-conscience people make mistakes, they in turn feel guilty and feel bad about what they have done. This is the first deterrent to crime and sin.
When people can put their knee on another person’s neck while they are totally defenseless and begging to breathe and have the expression of “so what” on their face, that person is not God-conscience at all.
We can’t legislate righteousness or God-consciousness, but we can hold police accountable for what they do or don’t do.
The crime of police brutality or murder by police has to be punished; otherwise those crimes will only escalate and become the norm.
The deterrent should be from loss of employment, criminal charges to prison for rogue police, because our everyday lives are at stake.
To police officers, when your partner is in the wrong, you should tell him or her they are wrong and or stop them from doing the wrong act. This is especially so when some citizen’s life is in danger.
We, the people, have to stand up for justice, we have to stand up for what’s right.
The leadership has to stand up. Also, the police chief, district attorney, and all city and county leaders have to show courage and stand up for justice and peace.
Omar Hasan
Statesville
