Having moved to Union Grove last year, I began delivering Meals on Wheels to mostly shut-ins. Because there is a much bigger crisis before us, I hedged on submitting this comment, but then again, I started thinking, what if these folks needed emergency services. How can the services find folks in need with all the street name markers in Northern Iredell missing? Having worked for the city of Charlotte, it was important to have markers so responders can find you. GPS is compromised because you may be there, but how would you know? GPS is not that good on dirt roads either, just an arrow moving around with no names. Please replace before someone suffers or worse while waiting on medics to arrive because they are lost. Time is of the essence. Check with CDOT, they remedied vandalism and theft. And while at it, please clean up the vast amounts of litter and trash infecting these beautiful countryside roads. A lot of people are looking for work.
Patrick Morgan
Union Grove{&lettersname}
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.