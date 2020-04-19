I worked with Mrs. JoAnna Ramseur at Iredell Memorial Hospital for many years and was saddened to see her obituary. JoAnna was a good nurse with a big kind heart for her patients and her community.
She was an advocate for her Knox Avenue community 30 years ago and a fearless adversary of the “liquor houses” and drug dealers she felt were destroying the youth and fabric of her neighborhood. She was an early advocate of community policing and neighborhood watches as methods of protecting and strengthening neighborhoods.
I marveled at her courage, energy and dedication to what at times was a very frustrating and isolating stance she took to protect young lives from drugs and the associated violence that threatened her neighborhood and community. RIP JoAnna.
Roger L. Roark M.D.
Statesville
