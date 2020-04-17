Trump was right on COVID-19
Patrick Morgan’s letter in Sunday’s paper was confusing in that was he slamming the president or offering advice and concern for Covid-19? Morgan showed that he himself is indignant and uniformed by slamming people that watch Fox News or any news network.
As for “It’s just a hoax”, evidently Morgan didn’t watch Trump’s press conference in which the hoax he referred to was said. Trump was referring to the news organizations plain and simple and the stories that they pushed with no evidence. A simple search on the internet would have cleared that up.
Also, what was every news organization focused on last year and the first two months of this year, impeachment. Not to mention the news media’s obsession over Biden/Bernie/Warren show.
Trump can’t win. Remember the banning of flights from China — he was called every name in the book, but it was the right decision. Hindsight is always 20/20 and in the context of history all his actions will be judged appropriately.
As for safety measures for Covid-19, everyone doesn’t need to wear a mask or gloves. The best precautions are the simple ones. Wash your hands every chance you get, don’t touch your face, and cover all sneezes and coughs. If anyone feels safer wearing a mask or gloves then do so, but it shouldn’t be forced or mandated.
Lastly, everyone needs to remember that the Chinese haven’t been truthful since day one about Covid-19.
Paul Isenhour
Statesville
Time to be thankful
In these trying times, I think we should all be thankful for all things big and small. Thank you Record and Landmark for the extra puzzles, delivery, opinions, and of course lifesaving news. Wikes and Cliff Days for helping with my car. Benfields, High Life, everyone who are and can be opened. Of course for all our food needs, medical needs, President Trump, my husband RC. Thank you EVERYONE!
Brenda Foster
Statesville
Hold judgment on ‘big-box’ stores
In regard to Patrick Morgan’s letter in Sunday’s edition, perhaps he should check first if said big-box store supplies masks and gloves for their employees as protection! I have a loved one who works at a big-box store and is not provided any protective wear such as gloves or masks let alone a shield of plexiglass, only limited hand sanitizer. My husband and I purchased a box of gloves for our loved one to use but masks are very difficult to find. So Patrick, get the facts from the proper employees first, even management. Some stores aren’t even limiting the number of customers like they tell the media. It’s about corporate profit and you could be the carrier who infects my loved one while roaming around shopping and casting judgment!
Kristi McElfresh
Statesville
