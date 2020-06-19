While others have surely made the point already, it warrants repeating that “Black Lives Matter” was always meant as “Black Lives Matter Also”. Those who object to the slogan so vehemently actually reveal an all-or-nothing mental predisposition which automatically and disingenuously distorts the slogan into “Only Black Lives Matter”. Their intellectual laziness has bound them to the expectation that all things are one way or another, and it is their simplistic either/or logic that twists the acknowledgment of the humanity of those who have long been denied that recognition into the negation of their own significance. This mentality trivializes the complexities of human life into an opposition between those who matter and those who don’t, which takes on numerous specific forms including winners and losers, white and black, rich and poor, economics and politics, and so on. The transformation of an affirmation of human dignity such as “Black Lives Matter” into its opposite is another manifestation of this absolutism and its threat to the ideals, like the principle that “all men are created equal”, that constitute the foundation of freedom.
Marvin Conner
Statesville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.