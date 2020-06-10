What would we do without the police?
The idea to “Defund the police!” recently surfaced on the Internet. Whoever devised this foolish idea did no thinking at all. Who else would protect us if a criminal or gang wanted to rob or assault us?
Regardless of what a citizen might think of his local police department, having no police would be infinitely worse. It would be like someone holding his breath. Nothing good can come from it. If it takes 100 sworn officers and a certain number of support staff to protect Statesville, how could they do it if the Statesville City Council were to cut a big chunk from their annual budget? Someone could argue the same thing for the fire department or EMS services. The police force must retrain or dismiss any rogue officers from the force.
We in Statesville and Iredell County are fortunate to have a good and dedicated police department that handles a dangerous, unappreciated job. If revenues fall in these difficult times, then we must seek other solutions besides cutting emergency services. The next time you pass a cop, a fireman, or paramedic, thank them for the job that they do for us. We need them.
Jeff Stonestreet
Statesville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.