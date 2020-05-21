Weather Alert

...VERY HEAVY RAINFALL MAY PRODUCE FLOODING ACROSS PARTS OF WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA TODAY... .MORE PERIODS OF HEAVY RAIN WITH EMBEDDED THUNDERSTORMS CAN BE EXPECTED AT TIMES THROUGH AT LEAST THE MORNING HOURS ACROSS THE PIEDMONT, NORTHERN FOOTHILLS, AND NORTHERN MOUNTAINS OF NORTH CAROLINA, AS A PLUME OF MOISTURE SHIFTS SLOWLY NORTHEAST. MEANWHILE, THE THREAT FOR ADDITIONAL HEAVY RAIN SHOULD DIMINISH BY AROUND DAYBREAK ACROSS UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA AND THE UPPER FRENCH BROAD VALLEY IN NORTH CAROLINA. ALTHOUGH MOST PLACES MIGHT ONLY RECEIVE AN ADDITIONAL INCH OR TWO OF RAIN, THAT COULD BE ENOUGH TO CAUSE NEW FLASH FLOODING ALONG STREAMS AND CREEKS. THE NEW RAINFALL ON TOP OF WHAT HAS ALREADY FALLEN WILL MAKE ONGOING FLOODING WORSE. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR * A PORTION OF PIEDMONT NORTH CAROLINA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, ALEXANDER, CABARRUS, CATAWBA, DAVIE, GASTON, IREDELL, LINCOLN, MECKLENBURG, ROWAN, AND UNION NC. * THROUGH THIS EVENING * PERIODS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL WITH EMBEDDED THUNDERSTORMS WILL RESULT IN ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF 1 TO 1.5 INCHES IN MANY LOCATIONS BY THURSDAY EVENING. * RAPID RISES ABOVE BANKFULL ON STREAMS AND CREEKS MAY OCCUR, ALONG WITH THE THREAT OF FLOODED ROADWAYS IN EMBEDDED THUNDERSTORMS OR POCKETS OF HIGHER RAINFALL RATES. MAIN STEM RIVER FLOODING MAY DEVELOP AS WELL THROUGH TONIGHT, AND PERHAPS PERSIST THROUGH LATE WEEK OR LONGER, ESPECIALLY ALONG THE CATAWBA RIVER CHANNEL WHERE LONGER DURATION, SIGNIFICANT FLOODING WILL BE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&