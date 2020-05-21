To serve residents of Iredell County to the best of its ability, the Iredell County Public Library has offered limited services while taking measures to ensure the health of staff and patrons.
The library will be modifying its service delivery, effective June 1. During this period, patrons will be able to pick up holds or Express Books orders between 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Express Books is a new service in which patrons can fill out a form with their reading interests, and staff will choose books for them.
The library is also quarantining all returned materials for 72 hours before handling. No fines will be assessed on materials during this time. Each location is allowing one patron in the building at a time to allow adequate time for staff to sanitize checkout stations. All library staff and users must wear face masks before entering.
Iredell County Public Library will be accepting computer/Wi-Fi appointments for adults beginning June 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Access is available for job-related issues, including filing for unemployment, searching for work and creating a resume, and for filing taxes. Call your preferred location to make an appointment.
The library’s Summer Reading Program begins June 1. Patrons of all ages can collect a summer reading packet from any ICPL location when picking up holds or Express Books orders and follow along with digital programming on the library’s Facebook page. The documents and activities in the packet will also be available for download on the library’s website.
Visit https://iredell.lib.nc.us/ for more information.
