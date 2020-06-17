The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in locating a missing woman.
Kourtney Lynn Ash, 31, was last seen on Friday.
On that date, Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence on Church Hill Lane in Lincolnton in reference to a missing woman. A family member told deputies that Ash had gone outside the residence around 2 a.m. to smoke. She was discovered to be missing later that morning. Ash has a 7-year-old son who remained in the home.
Family members say Ash may be in the company of an ex-boyfriend who lives in Hickory. She is described as 5 feet-2 inches tall and weighing around 125 pounds. She has red hair and blue eyes. She has tattoos of stars on the back of her neck and a pink ribbon on her right forearm. She is suspected of being in the Lincolnton, Gastonia or Hickory area.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective J. Talbot at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050 or the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202.
