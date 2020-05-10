Volunteer firefighters enjoyed a healthy, free meal. Matthew 25 Ministries received an infusion of cash for its multitude of programs. Passersby were treated to some lively fun and encouragement. Even the mayor seemed awed by the spectacle.
On Saturday afternoon, members of the Piney Grove A.M.E. Zion Church offered heartfelt support for all of Iredell County. As a brisk wind blew on an unusually chilly May day, masked members held up signs and waved to all who drove past where they lined up at the intersection of U.S. 21 and N.C. 901 in Harmony. The mission was to encourage and support all essential workers, but their path had to lift the spirits of all who passed.
They were supporting those working through the coronavirus pandemic, those keeping Iredell County moving along through the stay-at-home order and the coming phases of returning to business as it will become.
Vickie Turner-Brown energetically encouraged her fellow church members. She waved her own sign, waved as people passed, roamed and laughed and chatted with those who had taken time from sheltering at home to go out and embrace their community. At least figuratively. Members wore their masks or made sure to stay six feet apart except for a brief moment for a check presentation.
“Our publicist comes up with some great ideas to give back to the community,” the Rev. John Phifer said with a chuckle and a nod to Turner-Brown. “We are supporting all those on the front lines.”
The support extended beyond mere encouragement. Phifer presented a $200 check to Matthew 25 Ministries as well as feeding the firefighters a Subway lunch.
The church’s membership includes volunteer firefighter Willie Lundy, and it was in his honor that the meal was provided. And they have a volunteer with Matthew 25, Willie Clement, so they took a moment to support him as well.
“I think it’s wonderful,” Mayor D. Lee Matney said. “I think we should all be more thankful. I think if we are not thankful for what we have, then we are missing out. I am so thankful for Piney Grove … they really have a heart for the community.”
He pointed out that acts such as theirs are what is truly “essential” in this time.
“They were coming out in support of essential workers, but everyone is essential, are the not? … Look at what these people are doing. Everyone is doing their part.”
Mandi Howell, the volunteer director and office manager for Matthew 25, seemed thrilled with the drive-by support.
The donation, she said, will go right back into the community. While the group helps all members of the community, she said their focusing during the pandemic has been on the elderly and the disabled, those who don’t have additional support programs or access to stimulus checks to help them make it through this shutdown time.
As she looked around at the cars and the church members singing and waving and showing their support, she summed up the event the Turner-Brown put together in less than a week succinctly.
“I think it’s fantastic,” she said.
