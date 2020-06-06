We, the clergy of different races and faiths join this day to say that black lives matter to all of us and to commit to work together with new vigor to address the issues and realities of systemic racism and racial inequity which have been a plague throughout our history as a nation and community. There is no child of color in our community unaffected by these realities.
The tragic slaying of Breonna Taylor, the shooting death of Ahmaud Arberry while jogging and the most recent death by suffocation of George Floyd, who died with a policeman’s knee on his neck while pleading for his life, have created a moment in time where we must begin to work across racial, religious and political lines to help alleviate the ways racism harms the people of our community.
Every arena of our life together is touched by the harm racism brings. Our Scriptures tell us that justice and compassion are the ways to true peace and the true healing of our land and our community. This is what God is calling us toward, and we invite all citizens and leaders of our community to join us as we work for social change in all areas of our lives that can make our community a better place for all our children to live.
Rev. James Brunson
Pastor, First Baptist Church, Garfield Street
Rev. David Comer,
Retired Minister
Rev. Mary John Dye,
Senior Pastor, Broad Street United Methodist Church
Rev. Dr. Nelson Granade,
Pastor, First Baptist Church, Davie Avenue
Rev. Maggie Hurst,
Statesville
Rev. Robert W. Lee,
Senior Pastor, Unifour Church
Beverly Maurice,
President, Congregation Emanuel
Rev. Brad Mullis,
Rector, Trinity Episcopal Church
Rev. Steve Shoemaker,
Grace Baptist Church
Rev. Dr. Gary West,
former Pastor, Grace Baptist Church and Adjunct Lecturer, Mitchell College
Rev. Carl Williams,
Pastor, Indwelling Spirit Missionary Baptist Church
