Servpro of Iredell County has announced that it is under the management of new owners Kim and Randy Williams.
The Williamses, who also own the four company locations that operate in Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties, took ownership of the Iredell County location in 2019.
Last year, the couple celebrated their 10th anniversary as franchise owners and are expanding their services into Iredell County, a news release stated. They currently run a multimillion-dollar operation with more than 60 employees.
“I look forward to providing the highest level of service to our customers and to serving this community,” said Randy Williams. “I also want to thank previous owner Mike Stock for his dedicated service to the community over the past seven years.”
The Williamses’ expansion will give residents and business owners in the greater Statesville and Mooresville areas access to the company’s disaster cleanup and restoration services, such as fire and water damage cleanup and restoration.
