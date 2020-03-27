Annette Roark and her husband, a former surgeon, have been repairing N95 masks for Iredell Memorial Hospital to help protect health workers in their treatment of COVID-19 patients — and just added to their load.
Now, they seek help in completing their project.
The Roarks have repaired more than 300 masks so far, but Iredell Memorial Hospital found more than 6,000 additional ones for the family to repair. Roark said they are in need of more elastic to repair the masks. Without intact elastic, the masks are unusable.
“The fact that we’re lucky enough to have them is miraculous,” Roark said. “This is a chance to be a part of something bigger than yourself.”
N95 masks are particulate-filter respirators that are capable of filtering the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, Roark said. In essence, they filter out particles too small to be captured by regular masks. The masks have been in demand since the outbreak, with some hospitals reporting a shortage, The Associated Press reported.
The Roarks were able to get a large supply of elastic from Michael’s, a chain art supplies store, and another stockpile from the hospital operating room, but Roark said that there still isn’t enough to repair all 6,000 masks.
Roark asked people to donate elastic to help repair the masks.
“Anything we can do for the safety of our homes for the benefit of those on the front line is a good thing,” Roark said. “These masks are the best protection that they’ll have in the hospital.”
Elastic donations can be dropped off at Statesville Mayor Costi Kutteh’s law office building in the lobby at 113 N. Center Street.
