The Iredell County COVID-19 Response Fund has awarded an additional $80,500 to 10 local organizations serving those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The funds will assist organizations on the frontlines in providing basic needs, such as food, shelter and medical assistance.
The fund, launched by the United Way of Iredell County and the Iredell County Community Foundation – a regional affiliate of Foundation For The Carolinas – in partnership with United Way of Central Carolinas, has received more than $375,000 in contributions since launching in early April. Individuals can give at bit.ly/UWCorona.
“As the impact of this unprecedented public health and economic crisis continues to unfold, our committee is able to engage with new partners along the way in helping to address the changing needs throughout our community,” said Marian Steele Clark, chair of the Iredell County COVID19 Response Fund.
Through three rounds of grant-making, more than $325,000 has been awarded to local groups.
“Our local organizations are doing important work providing care, assistance and hope to those who need it the most,” said David Green, chair of the Iredell County Community Foundation. “These grants ensure that work continues at this crucial time for our community.”
The latest round of grants includes:
» $10,000 to Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont for family activities and support.
» $2,000 to Cornerstone Church for food for distribution.
» $2,000 to ElderCenter for supplies for cleaning and health checks.
» $10,000 to HealthReach Community Clinic for prescriptions and medical supplies.
» $25,000 to Kintegra (Statesville Family Medicine) for telehealth services.
» $3,000 to Power Cross Ministries for food for distribution.
» $2,500 to SCAN of Iredell for parenting support visits.
» $1,000 to South Yadkin Baptist Association for food and hygiene products.
» $7,000 to Statesville Chamber of Commerce for masks for low-income residents.
» $18,000 to Watchmen of the Streets for supplies to distribute to homeless camps.
Grants are awarded by an advisory group of local leaders. The final grant cycle will soon open to any Iredell County nonprofit organizations that meets the eligibility criteria. For details regarding grant-making and how to apply, visit UWIredell.org.
“We are so proud of the way the community has responded to the needs of our residents, as the impact of the coronavirus crisis continues to impact our friends and neighbors,” said Shane Ruffin, regional development director for United Way of Central Carolinas. “There is no finish line when it comes to supporting our most vulnerable populations, and every dollar we raise is being put to good use by our community partners.”
