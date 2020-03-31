The Girl Scouts are trying to do their part during this coronavirus outbreak.
Now, the organization has come up with a unique way to both complete their major cookie sales fund drive — and give back to the community.
Restrictions related to the coronavirus outbreak developed across the region as the scouts’ entered their final three weeks of planned cookie sales. So instead of sitting in front of local stores to sell their cookies, they observed all COVID-19 social distancing recommendations.
Unfortunately, that left some without the ability to complete their sales — or to raise the funds they’ll need later this year when they return to activities.
About 50 troops in North Carolina were left with a supply of cookies. So the organization came together and came up with a novel idea: Cookies for Courage.
The basis is simple. People who would have bought cookies can instead make a donation and those cookies will go to “Hometown Heroes.” A minimum donation of $20, which is five boxes of cookies, is required at https://gscp2pfriends.everydayhero.com/us/cookies-for-courage.
“Our team came up with the Cookies for Courage idea and we launched it late last week with the hope that individuals throughout our community would be interested in donating money to the council with 100 percent of the proceeds (then being used to) buy back cookies from the troops but instead of actually taking the cookies back we will then allow the troops to donate the cookies to local community heroes within their community,” said Lane Cook, chief executive officer for Girl Scouts Carolinas Peak to Piedmont.
There are three troops in Iredell County participating in the program.
In trying to work with the restrictions, the original plan was to have the scouts deliver the products with minimal contact. Now, they are considering perhaps having the beneficiaries of the cookies pick them up on porches, or waiting until it is safe to have one-on-one contact.
The individual troops can decide what or who is a Hometown Hero.
“We are leaving it up to the girls to decide who the community helpers are that they want to help,” Cook said.
“Those can include health care workers, first responders, grocery store clerks, all who “are giving of themselves during this difficult period.”
Mostly, they were trying to find a way to merge the ability to have the scouts raise the funds they will need for activities including camping, field trips, programming and community service projects while upholding their mission of helping in their own community.
“We just didn’t want them to have to have a financial burden placed on them because they had cookie inventory,” Cook said.
“The Girl Scouts are all about helping our community, so when we came up with this idea, we felt it matched our mission perfectly.”
