Iredell County now has 28 coronavirus cases, according to the Iredell County Health Department.
The department is now updating the total number of local cases on its website at co.iredell.nc.us.
Within the county, 57 percent of those testing positive are male. Thirty-six percent of the cases are in the 50-64 age range, while 32 percent are 18-24, 28 percent are 25-49 and four percent are 65 and older.
