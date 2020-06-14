The Record & Landmark reached out to Statesville City Council members and the Iredell County Board of Commissioners chairman for their views on recent local protests and the coronavirus pandemic and how those events have impacted Statesville and the county.
Here is a look at what they had to say:
Iredell County protestsLast week, while protests were held nationwide in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of police, Iredell County residents organized demonstrations in Statesville and Mooresville. The local protests were peaceful.
Mayor Costi Kutteh
Last week, Kutteh spoke with protesters twice, once in front of his own home and once after a council meeting. He said during these discussions, he agreed with protesters that there was not only a need for dialogue in Statesville but for action as well.
“I want to be a catalyst for that action in our community,” Kutteh said later.
Protesters suggested changes including more youth programs, improved transportation systems and a stop to inconsistent policing in different areas. Kutteh said he and police Chief David Addison heard the requests.
“Some issues might be more easily dealt with than others, but I think now is the time to act,” Kutteh said.
The mayor said he recognized that systematic racism is a problem that will not be solved with a quick fix, but there are changes the city can start making to improve the quality of life for everyone in Statesville.
Councilwoman Amy Lawton
Lawton said people are demonstrating their rights to gather and express their opinions.
She thinks all police departments should have training to prepare officers to peacefully manage protests and avoid discrimination.
“I support them (protesters) 100%, and we need to make across-the-board changes as a society,” Lawton said.
Councilman William Morgan
Morgan said he had not heard of any problems or complaints regarding the Statesville Police Department. However, the protesters in Statesville have acted within their rights.
“I think they’re bringing attention to an issue that needs to be discussed,” Morgan said.
He added that he’s proud of the community for keeping the protests peaceful, specifically commending SPD.
Councilwoman Doris Allison
The protests were “meaningful,’” Allison said. “People were speaking out for a worthy cause.”
However, she added that the city had already made several changes including a new police chief. She said officials should base their governing on the local situation, not the national movements.
Allison said there was new leadership and resources that anyone with concerns can go to for assistance.
Councilman John Staford
“The chief and mayor have done an excellent job in keeping the protests peaceful and positive,” Staford said.
Staford also said SPD started making positive changes for all members of the community before George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis.
Judging all police, including Statesville’s, based on the actions of a few makes as little sense as judging all black people based on the actions of a few, he said.
“In this country, in this day and age, I don’t care who you are or what you are, if you work hard and apply yourself, you can be successful,” Staford said.
He added that people need to remember history, so we don’t relive it, but as a country, America has improved through the decades regarding race relations.
“This isn’t 1860. This isn’t 1960. This is 2020,” Staford said.
Chairman James Mallory
Mallory said the peaceful protests were a positive reflection on Iredell County residents.
“The protests have been effective in communicating concerns and issues that warrant more reflection and discussion,” Mallory said.
In the last four to five years, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and municipal police departments have intentionally opened communication channels between law enforcement and all communities in the county. One example of this effort is the creation of Police and Community Together, or PACT.
Mallory said that intentional dialogue must continue, so community members and leaders can identify the underlying problems that “create real or perceived inequality.”
“Dialogue means people have to come together to voice their different perspectives,” Mallory said.
Mallory said he would like to be a leader in creating change in Iredell County, starting with a communitywide holistic dialogue including government, industry, non-profits, schools and the county’s faith community. Together, these entities can identify the problems, create objectives and a plan to meet those objectives.
For this reason, Mallory doesn’t want to take down the Confederate monument in front of the Iredell County Government Center. The monument itself is an inanimate symbol, and taking it down would just be another symbol, he said.
“Symbolic actions without objectives have no effect on underlying grievances,” Mallory said.
Personally, Mallory said he thinks the root of the problem is poverty, which he defines as not only a lack of money but any other resources a person needs to succeed in life, including anything from virtue to education to a healthy lifestyle.
The Iredell community needs to come together to create a plan to stop the cycle of poverty, he said.
“Instant solutions and gratification won’t work,” Mallory said. “This takes a while.”
He said the process could take 20 years, but “you have to start somewhere.”
Mallory said he hoped to start a process of identifying problems and objects soon, so the greater issue can be addressed.
“None of it is a bumper sticker,” Mallory said. “It takes hard work and time and resources and goodwill.”
Coronavirus pandemicAs the state continues in Phase 2 of reopening, the number of cases have started going up, including in Iredell County.
Mallory
Mallory said people needed to be careful when looking at the raw numbers. Because the number of available tests has increased significantly since the pandemic started, some of the increase in coronavirus cases is due to increased testing.
He suggested people look at the hospitalization rate and death rate instead. In Iredell County, the number of deaths caused by the coronavirus has stayed at six for weeks, and the number of hospitalized patients has fluctuated between four and seven.
Mallory said the goal of social distancing was not to stop the spread of the coronavirus but to slow the spread, so local hospitals would not be overwhelmed.
“We just have to proceed forward, and we need to open our economy sooner rather than later,” Mallory said. “It’s not what you do. It’s how you do it.”
He clarified that as businesses in Iredell County reopen, individuals still need to be careful and considerate, practicing social distancing, wearing masks and washing their hands.
Mallory said Iredell residents are taking social distancing seriously, and that is obvious in the numbers. However, there has been an increase in cases, particularly in the northern part of the county. He said that bump in cases might be related to the Tyson plant outbreak in Wilkes County.
Now, the county and state need to focus on protecting vulnerable populations including nursing homes and prisons. Mallory said people who interact with these at-risk populations and the general population need to be particularly careful as do individuals living in multi-generational homes.
“This virus isn’t political,” Mallory said. “It’s mathematical.”
Staford
Staford said businesses should be allowed to reopen.
In March, when the scope of the pandemic was becoming clear, Staford said he could understand the logic behind the stay-at-home order. Governments, businesses and individuals needed time to prepare practices for social distancing. Now, it’s past time for people to go back to work.
Stopping business has negatively impacted people too. Staford said there will be businesses that will never open again because of the stay-at-home order. People’s mental health is impacted by staying at home all the time, and some people who need to visit a doctor for reasons unrelated to the coronavirus are not going to get the treatment they need.
While at-risk populations should be protected, the general population should be going back to work.
“As a country, we need to work, and we can’t be idle,” Staford said.
Allison
Allison said each individual is responsible for their own decisions regarding the coronavirus and social distancing. No government can mandate whether someone cooks dinner or goes out to eat, wears a mask or doesn’t, or sends their child to school or home-schools, she said.
More concerning to Allison is whether places where large groups of people gather like schools and companies are prepared to protect the people who attend. How will schools get enough hand sanitizer and disinfectant for the fall?
Everyone has been affected differently by the pandemic and the stay-at-home order. Allison said because each impact is unique, it’s hard to know what the right decision is.
Morgan
Morgan also said Iredell’s increase in cases was due to an increase in testing. He thinks businesses should be allowed to open more quickly.
Most people have the right to stay at home or not, depending on their own thoughts and fears about the coronavirus.
“It’s been devastating to our small businesses,” Morgan said.
Lawton
Lawton said the unprecedented nature of the pandemic made it hard to know what to do in response to the health and economic concerns.
However, she said people have the freedom do to what they feel is best in response to the pandemic.
“You have to put the onus off ‘the state,’” Lawton said. “People need to make their own decisions.”
Kutteh
The mayor said he was glad to see businesses reopening but encouraged continued caution.
It is still a frightening situation; Kutteh said he understood the logic of increased testing leading to an increase of cases. However, statewide, the number of hospitalizations is increasing as well.
“I would encourage everyone to continue social distancing, wearing masking and washing their hands,” Kutteh said.
