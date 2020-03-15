As of Saturday afternoon, there were no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Iredell County.
Still, the Health Department and local hospitals were working to make sure they were prepared for any potential outbreak.
The Iredell County Health Department is working under the guidance of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to monitor and manage the coronavirus, or COVID-19, said Megan Redford, health promotion manager at the Health Department.
Redford said the department is working with emergency preparedness staff, the medical community and other partners to prepare locally for the virus. She said they have activated the department’s epidemiological team and are meeting regularly to discuss updates and further actions needed.
On Feb. 27, the Health Department held a special meeting of the Iredell County Healthcare Preparedness Committee to review plans and procedures related to the emerging COVID-19 outbreak, Redford said.
If a confirmed case of COVID-19 arises in Iredell County, she said, the department would continue to follow CDC and NCDHHS guidelines and recommendations.
Redford said the public will be notified if there are positive tests.
She said appropriate infection prevention measures will be taken if a person is under investigation of contracting COVID-19.
“As with other communicable disease investigations, our public health surveillance and contact identification is done as needed to protect the health and well-being of our community,” Redford said. “To protect individuals’ privacy, the Iredell County Health Department, under the direction of the NCDHHS, will not publicly disclose the number of people being evaluated for the virus.”
Local hospitals prepare
Janie Stikeleather, public information officer at Davis Regional Medical Center, said the hospital has a plan to protect its patients, staff and visitors while continuing to provide medical care.
“Patients are being screened for known risk factors, such as fever, cough and shortness of breath; travel to areas with many identified cases, or close contact with someone known to be infected with COVID-19,” Stikeleather said. “When a patient meets these criteria, they will be given a medical mask to wear, isolated in a special patient room away from other patients, and attending staff will wear personal protective equipment. We continue to closely follow CDC recommendations and guidelines, updating our processes as CDC updates.”
At Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, Leigh Whitfield, director of marketing and public relations, said they are taking proactive steps to prepare for the protection of patients, their caregivers and the community while monitoring ongoing COVID-19 updates from the CDC.
“Our hospital continually works to be prepared for all types of infectious diseases such as measles, flu or new viruses like COVID-19,” Whitfield said. “We are using the screening guidelines for symptoms and risk factors and have a response plan to protect patients and our staff should it be needed.
“If a physician determines a patient meets the risk criteria, they will coordinate testing and the patient’s ultimate disposition, coordinating with the Department of Health, as necessary. We understand the sensitivity at this time and want to reassure the community that we remain alert and ready to provide such care if necessary.”
Iredell Health System is also monitoring the situation.
Iredell Health System Vice President of Medical Affairs Joseph Mazzola, DO, CPE, said the group is constantly monitoring to make sure it is prepared to manage any potential spread of the virus in Iredell County.
“The leadership team is meeting frequently each day to optimize our readiness plans to manage any potential influx of patients within our county and surrounding areas,” Mazzola said. “Our preparations have included assessing and maintaining our supply of the necessary patient and staff supplies in order to ensure we minimize person to person transmission of any potential infections.”
How does the virus spread?
“The virus that causes COVID-19 is spreading from person to person. Someone who is actively sick with COVID-19 can spread the illness to others through close contact — within about 6 feet — and through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes,” Redford said.
People are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic, or the most sick, the CDC reported.
Some spread might be possible before people show symptoms. There have been reports of this occurring with this new coronavirus, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads, the CDC indicated.
Mazzola said that practicing good and frequent hand washing with soap and water, along with practicing respiratory etiquette, is vital to stopping the spread of the virus.
Are there enough test kits in Iredell County?
“To our knowledge, there are adequate supplies available in North Carolina and Iredell County to meet the demand for testing,” Redford said. “If testing supplies become unavailable, we will follow the guidance and direction of NCDHHS.”
Redford said that the North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health can now perform testing for the virus that causes COVID-19, which allows NCDHHS to promptly identify and respond to any potential cases.
North Carolina is using the test kit developed by the CDC.
Redford said that NCDHHS is working closely with local health departments and health care providers to provide ongoing guidance for when testing is needed. She said people who have been identified as being in close contact with a positive case of COVID-19 will be contacted by their local health department.
Redford added that some commercial labs are now conducting tests. CDC provides recommended criteria to guide decisions on testing, but clinicians will be able to order COVID-19 testing for individuals as they see fit.
Mazzola said that results from the current test take between 48 and 72 hours. He said IHS is following the guidance of NCDHHS regarding screening and testing.
This guidance is being updated frequently; Iredell Health anticipates testing to become more readily available as IHS testing laboratories are able to test more patients.
He added that there is currently no mass screening of people with no symptoms.
Do patients have to pay for COVID-19 testing?
Redford said that, currently, testing through the North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health is offered at no charge to individuals who have been medically evaluated and meet the following criteria:
» Have fever or lower respiratory symptoms — cough, shortness of breath — and close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case in the past 14 days;
» Have fever and lower respiratory symptoms — cough, shortness of breath — and a negative rapid flu test;
» Any healthcare provider can facilitate testing though the state laboratory as long as the patient meets the criteria.
If the patient doesn’t meet the state testing criteria, Redford said that they can be tested through private labs like Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp. She said the specimens must be collected by a physician or authorized healthcare provider. Specimens will not be collected at patient service centers. Individuals will need to check with their insurance provider to see if the cost of private testing is covered.
What should someone do if they suspect they may have COVID-19?
“If a patient suspects that they have COVID-19, they are encouraged to visit their primary care provider or an urgent care,” Redford said. “Patients are being instructed to call prior to visiting in order for the medical provider to make arrangements to protect other patients and prevent further spreading.“
Mazzola said those exposed to someone with suspected infection or confirmed infection should take action as well.
“Anyone who has no signs or symptoms of illness but has been around someone suspected of infection or with confirmed infection should self-quarantine in order to minimize the spread of the disease,” Mazzola said.
What procedures are in place to protect health workers that would treat those infected with COVID-19?
“The Health Department is frequently sending guidance documents from NCDHHS to all county healthcare providers through blast fax and e-mail,” Redford said. “These documents address the CDC recommendations related to infection control requirements for the management of known or suspected cases of COVID-19.”
Standard, contact and airborne precautions are recommended in healthcare settings. These include:
» Use of fit-tested NIOSH-approved N95 or higher-level respirators;
» Use of gowns, gloves and eye protection (ex. goggles or face shield);
» Use of negative-pressure airborne infection isolation rooms, if available.
Redford said that patients should be asked to wear a surgical mask as soon as they are identified as having symptoms of respiratory illness and should be isolated in a private room with the door closed.
Patients with known or suspected COVID-19 should continue to wear a mask if placed in a private, non-airborne isolation room or if they must be moved from their room.
What would a quarantine look like for most people?
Quarantine is a public health practice used to separate and restrict the movement of well persons who may have been exposed to a communicable disease to see if they become ill, Redford said.
Isolation is a public health practice to separate ill persons who have a communicable disease from those who are healthy.
Any individual being tested for COVID-19 is considered a person under investigation. NCDHHS has developed guidance that the individual must follow until their test results are confirmed as positive or negative, Redford said.
This guidance includes remaining at home until they are cleared by their health provider or the local public health authority.
Should the individual test positive for COVID-19, Redford said that the Health Department would consult with NCDHHS regarding the possible issuance of an isolation order.
Isolation and quarantine enforcement authority is given to the state and local health director in North Carolina General Statute 130 A-145.
What agencies are involved in tracking where that person has been and who they may have come into contact with?
Redford said that the local health department has the statutory authority to conduct communicable disease investigations.
“This investigation would include the identification and notification of contacts. Other local healthcare organizations may assist in the investigation if their staff were involved in the care and treatment of the patient,” Redford said. “Any out-of-county contacts would be reported to NCDHHS who in turn would notify the appropriate North Carolina County or state for follow-up.”
Can someone’s pet be infected with COVID-19?
“While the virus seems to have emerged from an animal source, it is now spreading from person to person. There is no reason to think that any animals, including pets in the United States, might be a source of infection with this new coronavirus,” Redford said.
As of Friday, the CDC has not received any reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19.
Redford said that animals can spread other diseases to people.
“It’s always a good idea to wash your hands after being around animals,” Redford said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.