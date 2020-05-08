The Cool Spring and V-Point Ruritan clubs hosted a blood drive Thursday.
Both organizations have hosted drives before, but Thursday’s was the first the two clubs hosted together. Cool Spring Ruritan Club President Billy Hobbs said the drive was so successful, the two clubs would probably partner again. At least 36 people donated blood Thursday.
Hobbs said the clubs scheduled the drive in January before the state created restrictions in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The two clubs decided to continue with the drive because the Red Cross has a heightened need for donations. Several other drives have been cancelled in response to the pandemic.
The Red Cross took special precautions to keep the drive as safe as possible. Before entering the building, a Red Cross employee took potential donors’ temperatures, and anyone in the building had to wear masks.
V-Point Ruritan Club President Ronnie Williams was one of the donors waiting to donate blood. He had to do so outside, sitting in a chair. Each chair was six feet from the next.
Williams said he was pleased with how many people had come in despite the pandemic. The drive was particularly important in the context of the coronavirus outbreak.
