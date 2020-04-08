Water is a key utility in any home. It gets used in everything from cooking to a daily shower. And once it’s done with it and it goes down the drain, then it becomes Jeanie Lentz’s problem.
Lentz one of the co-owners of Lentz Wastewater Management, finds that with people being ordered to shelter in place as a measure to battle the spread of the coronavirus, people are putting residential septic systems under a lot of stress.
“This morning we’ve had three times the amount of calls we had on a normal Tuesday,” Lentz said.
And that’s become business as usual.
She said service calls at her business have spiked over the past few weeks. The majority of calls are coming from people seeing water in their yards, which Lentz said is caused by a full septic tank.
“A lot of people think your toilet is just what you worry about with your septic (system),” she said. “But it’s any water going down a drain.”
One thing that can back up a septic system is flushing things it can’t handle, like wipes or other hygiene products. But overusing the system can cause problems too. Lentz said she’s also getting calls from houses that were a two-person household before the COVID-19 pandemic, but when their college-age kids came home or they have an extra relative staying indefinitely, more water going through the septic system at once started causing issues.
Lentz also pointed out that any age septic system could be at risk. A typical tank is meant to last more than a decade, but if proper maintenance is neglected and residents are treating their septic systems roughly, even a fairly new tank could fail.
“It’s dependent on how well you take care of it,” Lentz said.
And a failing septic system is something a family definitely doesn’t want to tackle during a pandemic, in addition to the chance of it contaminating nearby water supplies. Lentz added it’s lucky that her workers are still able to practice social distancing even while on service calls.
Lentz recommends that people stagger their water usage, like have people do laundry throughout the week instead of everyone do it in one day, as well as make sure people know what can and can’t be flushed down a toilet. Conserving water for only necessary tasks helps too, so maybe wait on washing the car.
A comprehensive list of tips for avoiding septic backup is available at lentzwastewater.com.
