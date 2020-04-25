Youth from churches in west Iredell County drove around their community Tuesday evening with vehicles decked out and signs they held proclaiming messages of love.
The Lookout Community Youth group is made up of children from Bethel United Methodist Church, Marvin United Methodist Church and Sharon Lutheran Church. As parents drove, members of the group waved from windows and from truck beds, staying connected in this time of isolation as the community obeys restrictions due to coronavirus.
Other congregation members waved from the side of the street, holding signs of their own. Older members of the congregations, who are a more at risk for complications related to the coronavirus, stayed in their cars, watching the parade go by.
“It’s a fun way to keep our youth connected with our congregation and community while keeping a safe social distance,” said Nicole Beam, a member of the Bethel UMC congregation. “It’s also a way to help brighten the day of those that may be getting quite lonely as the stay-at-home order continues.”
